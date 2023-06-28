Joe Biden: “You’re Not Going to See Anybody Building New Coal-Fired Plant in America” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Chicago, Illinois to deliver an address on “Bidenomics” – which he describes as an economy built from “the middle out and the bottom up, not the top-down.”

Bidenomics = Record high inflation, record high gas prices, record high prices for eggs, meat and poultry.

Bidenomics = Greater human misery.

Biden is gaslighting Americans on the economy just one week after Dementia Joe said, “I didn’t realize I had Bidenomics going.”

“Guess what? Bidenomics is working!” Biden said on Wednesday.

Then he dropped this bomb…

“Wind and solar are already significantly cheaper than coal and oil. You’re not gonna see anybody building a new coal-fired plant in America,” Biden said.

20% of the US currently runs on coal.

Coal is also used to power electric vehicles.

WATCH: