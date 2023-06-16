Joe Biden: “You Realize That 26 Out of Every 100 Students in Grades K-12 Speak Spanish?… What in the Hell Are We Talking About Here?” (VIDEO)

by

Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday evening hosted a screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot” on the South Lawn.

Biden gushed over his relationship with actress and director of the featured film, Eva Longoria.

“We’ve known each other for a long time. She was 17, I was 40,” Biden said.

Biden also groped Eva Longoria.

Eva Longoria pulled away from Gropin Joe as he cupped the side of her breast.

Joe Biden also made a series of bizarre claims during his remarks.

At one point he made up a statistic about the number of Spanish speaking children in US schools.

“You realize that 26 out of every 100 students in grades kindergarten through 12 speak Spanish? No, think about it! What in the hell—heck are we talking about here?” Biden said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.