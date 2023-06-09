Joe Biden Loses Battle with His Teleprompter, Mumbles Incoherently at North Carolina Community College (VIDEO)

by

Joe and Jill Biden on Friday traveled to Elm City, North Carolina to tour Nash Community College.

Biden ignored reporters shouting questions about his weaponized DOJ after Trump was indicted on federal charges.

The DOJ indicted Biden’s 2024 political opponent.

Biden departed to North Carolina without answering any questions.

WATCH:

Biden was a mumbling disaster while touring the community college.

He’s completely shot which is why his DOJ indicted Trump.

Biden has no chance against Trump.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.