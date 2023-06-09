Joe Biden Loses Battle with His Teleprompter, Mumbles Incoherently at North Carolina Community College (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Friday traveled to Elm City, North Carolina to tour Nash Community College.

Biden ignored reporters shouting questions about his weaponized DOJ after Trump was indicted on federal charges.

The DOJ indicted Biden’s 2024 political opponent.

Biden departed to North Carolina without answering any questions.

Biden, on his way to North Carolina, ignores all questions from reporters on the weaponization of his Justice Department pic.twitter.com/iszEXhPzKy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

Biden was a mumbling disaster while touring the community college.

He’s completely shot which is why his DOJ indicted Trump.

Biden has no chance against Trump.

