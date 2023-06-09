Joe Biden is VERY Confused After Ending His Speech – Has to Be Guided Away (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Friday traveled to Elm City, North Carolina to tour Nash Community College.

Joe Biden was a mumbling disaster during his speech.

He lost a battle with his teleprompter.

Today in Biden vs. the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/GCDZKctb9K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

Biden repeatedly refused to comment on the federal indictment of his political opponent.

Biden’s DOJ indicted Trump on 37 counts in the classified documents case.

Joe Biden told a reporter that he hasn’t even spoken to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Mr. President, have you spoken to Attorney General Merrick Garland yet?” a reporter asked Biden on Friday.

“I have not spoken to him at all. I’m not going to speak to him. I have no comment on what happened,” pathetic coward Joe Biden said to the reporter.

Biden looked VERY confused after his speech.

He had to be guided away from the lectern.

WATCH: