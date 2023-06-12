Joe Biden To Group of LGBTQ+ Supporters: This is Most Courageous Group “I’ve seen in anytime in the recent past”…Forgets 13 Military Members Murdered By Terrorists While Protecting Airport In Hostile Afghanistan With No Support [VIDEO]

Joe Biden’s White House and military leaders have made the conscious decision to place the sexual preference of individuals above the respect, honor, and courage of our US troops.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – To celebrate “Pride Month,” the US Air Force shared a photo of a member of the Air Force saluting the LGBTQ+ flag:

June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce. pic.twitter.com/lQi9lH5sdr — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) June 7, 2023

Last week, we reported about how Joe Biden is hosting what is allegedly going to be the White House’s “largest Pride celebration in history” in honor of Pride Month. Joe Biden is also set to announce several new measures to “protect” the LGBTQ community, including countering book bans and increasing mental health resources.

White House Domestic Policy Adviser Neera Tanden hailed the event as “the largest Pride celebration in White House history.”

“This year, we’re seeing a disturbing surge in violent threats against LGBTQ community organizations, LGBTQ Americans are being targeted for who they are, and that, simply put, is discrimination,” Tanden said.

Biden also announced his administration’s new initiatives to protect the LGBTQ+ communities, which included the announcement of a new coordinator in the Department of Education Office of Civil Rights who will take charge of an anti-book ban initiative.

Apparently, this “anti-book ban coordinator” will inform school districts on how banning sexually explicit reading material negatively impacts LGBTQ kids and how it is a violation of civil rights laws.

One Biden administration official told reporters, “Across the country, our nation is facing a spike in book bans, and these efforts disproportionately target the LGBTQI+ community as well as communities of color. These aren’t just attacks on the rights of LGBTQI+ Americans; they are part and parcel of a coordinated attack on our democracy.”

Now, banning pornographic books that sick adults so desperately want our nation’s youth to read is a “coordinated attack on our democracy,” according to the Democrats.

The Department of Homeland Security is also expected to announce a new “dedicated safety training and resources” for community groups, and the DOJ and Department of Health and Human Services will join forces on new advisories to help mental health care providers support transgender youth.

The administration is also expected to unveil new initiatives to care for LGBTQ kids in foster care, as well as to combat youth homelessness in the LGBTQ community.

Over the weekend, our imaginary “Commander-in-Chief” stood in front of a group of LGBTQ+ individuals at a pride event and called them the most courageous group that he’s seen “at any time in the recent past.”

Watch:

Perhaps Joe has already forgotten about the 13 US military members who were slaughtered in Afghanistan at the start of his “presidency” as they were following orders to defend the airport in Kabul and were slaughtered by terrorists.

These are the 13 US Service members who were murdered by terrorists in Afghanistan:

Those 13 dead soldiers knew full well that they were left unprotected by failed US military leaders under the direction of Dementia-Joe, but they fought with their last breath to protect the airport so Americans and Afghan allies could be safely extracted from the terror nation.

That is the definition of REAL COURAGE, Joe.

Not this…

Joe continued his pride tour with a bold statement about how he is “Proud to have ended the ban on Tranjester people!”

Transjester people?

The icing on the cake was on Friday afternoon, after pushing LGBTQXYZ crap down the throats of our military members, Joe couldn’t even find his way off the stage after an appearance in N. Carolina and appeared not even to know why he was on the stage in the first place.

It’s bad enough that we have a so-called “Commander in Chief who can’t find his way off the stage, but it’s quite another when he’s fulfilling the radical ideology Barack Obama simply didn’t have time to implement.