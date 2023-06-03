Joe Biden Addresses Nation While Seated in Chair in First Public Appearance Since Taking Massive Fall (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Friday evening addressed the nation on the debt deal agreement passed by both chambers of Congress while seated in a chair in the Oval Office.

Biden remained seated the entire time as he delivered a 13-minute speech about the debt ceiling deal just one day after he took a hard fall.

Biden fell hard on his right hip on Thursday after delivering the 2023 commencement speech at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs.

Biden also bumped his head on the doorframe of Marine One while he was exiting the helicopter Thursday evening.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday claimed a doctor DID NOT need to examine Joe Biden after his bad spill.

Biden is totally fine according to Karine Jean-Pierre and other political hacks like Ron Klain.

However, Joe Biden was fully seated for his first public appearance on Friday evening, one day after the fall.

As usual, Biden’s speech was full of lies and bizarre stories about his family.

He claimed he cut the deficit by $1.7 trillion in the first two years of his presidency.

“No one — I promise — no one making less than $400,000/year will pay a penny more in federal taxes,” Biden said.

These are a few of Biden’s favorite lies.

Biden also took a swipe at MAGA Republicans in Congress for threatening to default.

Watch the full speech: