James O’Keefe Confronts BlackRock Recruiter – He Denies His Own Words, Then Hides Inside NYPD Station in the Bronx (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe confronted BlackRock recruiter Serge Varlay after OMG’s expose on the investment firm.

James O’Keefe and O’Keefe Media Group on Tuesday dropped their biggest story yet.

OMG released footage of a BlackRock recruiter Serge Varlay spilling the beans on the company’s world impact.

BlackRock is one of the largest (manages $20 trillion) and most powerful (and dangerous) asset and investment managers in the world.

Serge Varlay said BlackRock doesn’t want to be in the news and they don’t want people talking about them.

“It’s not who the president is- it’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president,” BlackRock recruiter Serge Varlay told an undercover journalist.

Serge Varlay said all the financial institutions – hedge funds, BlackRock, the banks – buy politicians – and US Senators are the cheapest.

“These guys run the world,” Varlay said.

“Campaign financing. Yup, you can buy your candidates. Obviously we have a system in place. First, there’s the senators. These guys are f*cking cheap,” he said.

“You got $10 grand? You can buy a senator,” he added.

“War is real f*cking good for business,” Varlay said as he elaborated how Ukraine is good for business.

O’Keefe confronted Serge Varlay and he denied saying what he said on video.

Serge Varlay also hid inside of an NYPD station in the Bronx!

WATCH: