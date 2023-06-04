James Comey Says He Will Only Vote for Biden, Warns of “Retribution Presidency” by Trump (Video)

Former FBI Director James Comey said in an interview that aired Sunday he will only vote for Joe Biden for president in 2024. Comey, who was fired for cause in 2017 by President Trump, made his ringing endorsement of Biden in an interview with former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki on her MSNBC show. Comey warned Trump could have a “retribution presidency” if elected, ordering the prosecution of his enemies.

The Media Research Center’s Kevin Tober posted clips from the interview:

“Jen Psaki: “Do you intend to vote for [Biden] again or is there anyone on the Republican side you might consider?” James Comey: “It has to be Joe Biden!… The president must be someone who abides the law and our constitution. And there is no one else but Joe Biden.”

Comey is also still peddling Trump-Russia collusion hoax, “Vladimir Putin does not want Joe Biden to be president of the United States…He would very much like Donald Trump to be president again.”

“Think about what four years of a retribution presidency might look like. He could order the investigation and prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies.”

Comey, who illegally kept and leaked secret government documents as part of a scheme that resulted in fellow former FBI Director Robert Mueller being appointed special counsel to investigate Trump in 2017 over the Russian collusion hoax, commented on the new special counsel investigation into Trump lawfully keeping presidential records at Mar-a-Lago.

Comey warned Special Counsel Jack Smith that Trump “comes for the rule of law, the system of justice and the agencies with a flamethrower.”

Video clip posted by RNC researcher Jake Schneider with this comment, “You can’t make this up. Jen Psaki actually just asked disgraced, corrupt former FBI Director James Comey — a leading architect of the Russia collusion hoax — what advice he’d give to special counsel Jack Smith”

Comey’s conduct as FBI director was eviscerated in the Durham Report released last month by Special Counsel John Durham.

Comey dismissed the report as a “nothingburger” and saying “there’s always going to be mistakes.”