It Begins: Democrats Announce Plan to Turn New York City into ‘Coming Home’ Scene from Dr. Zhivago (VIDEO)

You’re going to LOVE your new equity-based community housing.

Earlier today, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to house the millions of illegal aliens flooding into the country who are being sent to sanctuary city New York.

Adams said regular New Yorkers should house the busloads of illegal aliens arriving in The City.

Adams said he wants to house the illegals in private residences.

Adams told New Yorkers, “It is my vision to take the next step to this faith-based locales and then move to a private residence.”

It’s the right thing to do.

This new Democrat-Marxist plan is like a scene from the 1965 Hollywood classic Dr. Zhivago starring Omar Sharif, Geraldine Chaplin, and Julie Christie. The story is set in Stalin’s Russia following the communist takeover. The book was banned in the Soviet Union.

In the ‘coming home’ scene Dr. Zhivago returns to his family mansion in Moscow that the Soviets have now turned into living quarters for 13 families. It’s a horror scene.

Of course, this film was made when Democrats and Hollywood were at least pretending to support America and freedom.

Send this to all of your close friends in New York City.

And please enjoy your new alien roommates!