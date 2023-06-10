Is a Negotiated Peace Agreement Possible in Ukraine?

Ukraine’s offensive or counter-offensive is running into big problems and my friend, Mr. Stephen Bryen, writes the following:

There appears to be a potential big development in Ukraine focused on a negotiated deal with Russia. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that “Ukraine is ready for negotiations and a peace agreement if Russia changes the previously declared goals of the Special Military Operation.”

Is this genuine? Maybe. However, I think it reflects the Ukrainian point of view and fails to take into account the Russian perspective. With the Ukrainian counter-offensive entering its 7th day, I do not see any viable path for agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine’s policy, until now, is virulently anti-Russian. Besides prohibiting people from speaking Russian, the Ukrainian policy has focused on eliminating every last vestige of Russian culture and history in Ukraine. Can Ukraine really hit the brakes and throw their policy machine into reverse and suddenly say, ‘Never mind?” I doubt it.

While the Western media persists in perpetuating the fantasy that Russia is suffering setbacks and looking for a way to extricate itself from the war in Ukraine, the facts on the ground show that Russia is inflicting massive casualties on Ukraine — both men and materiel — and that Russia is under no pressure to seek an end to the conflict. Nothing short of unconditional surrender will placate Russia.

Ukraine, however, has ample reasons to bring the war to an end. Rational military commanders on the Ukrainian side must now understand that their prospects for inflicting a devastating blow to the Russian military forces is becoming less likely with each passing hour. Russia’s advantages in terms of men, artillery, and air support are thwarting Ukraine’s military ambitions. I do not discount the possibility that Ukraine’s military commanders realize that continued attacks are futile and that securing a negotiated end to the conflict is their only hope of surviving. If this report is true it signals a growing rift between the military and political leaders in Ukraine. The only solution is to overthrow the government of Volodomyr Zelensky by the military and sue for peace. If that happens it will mark the defeat of NATO. Count me as a skeptic. I think the blood shed will continue.