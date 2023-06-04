Inclusive Gays Verbally Assault Trump Supporter at Gay Pride Event – Whack Her in the Head (VIDEO)

Trump supporter Rita Love was assaulted at a Pride parade for wearing a MAGA hat.

Rita calmly walked through the crowd who immediately started screaming at her and grabbing at her hat.

One gay man started following her screaming, “Nazi!” At one point he tried to steal her MAGA hat.

At the end of her video a fuming gay man whacks her in the head with a rolled up magazine.

The tolerant left strikes again!

Assaulted at the pride parade for wearing my MAGA hat. They told me that my hate speech hat wasn’t welcome here. They then proceeded to steal it and repeatedly screamed at me for being a “NAZI”. After fleeing, another man came up and hit me! pic.twitter.com/YlTxUXABGD — RITA LOVE 🇺🇸 (@missritalove) June 3, 2023

Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba asks, “Who is the hater, the person wearing a MAGA hat, or the person assaulting her, and repeatedly screaming at her for being a “NAZI”? pathetic! The level of intolerance is unbelievable!”