“I’m Very Proud of My Son!” – Joe Biden as His Handlers Rush Reporters Out of the Room (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday discussed his administration’s work in managing the risks of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.

Reporters shouted questions about Joe Biden’s criminal son Hunter.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges in a sweetheart deal given by his corrupt father’s Justice Department after a five year investigation (mop up operation).

Hunter Biden will likely get probation for not paying his taxes – only peasants go to prison for not paying taxes.

As far as the gun charge – A FELONY – Hunter Biden won’t even be pleading to that crime.

Prosecutors went easy on Hunter and handled the gun charge as a “diversion case.”

Joe Biden recently defended his son Hunter during an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” Biden said in an interview with Stephanie Ruhle last month. “I trust him. I have faith in him.”

That’s a lie.

Hunter Biden was charged with crimes on Tuesday.

“I’m very proud of my son!” Joe Biden shouted to reporters on Tuesday.

WATCH: