“I’m Moving On” – White House Spox Dodges Questions on Whether Merrick Garland Committed Perjury (VIDEO)

White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton on Tuesday dodged questions on whether US Attorney General Merrick Garland committed perjury when he said under Oath that David Weiss had full authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden in any district.

“Does the White House believe Attorney General Garland committed perjury when he testified under oath that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss could bring charges outside of his district?” The New York Post’s Steve Nelson asked the White House spox.

“I don’t have any comments on this, I’m moving on,” Dalton said.

WATCH:

.@NYPost's @StevenNelson10: "Does the WH believe AG Garland committed perjury when he testified under oath that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss could bring charges outside of his district? Dalton: "I don't have any comment on this…Steven, I'm moving on." pic.twitter.com/NlJGIFiGZS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 27, 2023

Mark Lytle, an attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that US Attorney David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Whistleblower Gary Shapely said David Weiss disclosed this to him on one of his in-person meetings with the US Attorney.

A second, anonymous whistleblower came forward and corroborated Shapely’s claims Dave Weiss had no authority to charge Hunter Biden.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland however has insisted David Weiss had full authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

In March Garland said under oath that Weiss had full authority to charge Hunter Biden.

“The U.S. Attorney in Delaware has been advised that he has full authority … to bring cases in other jurisdictions if he feels it’s necessary,” Garland said.

David Weiss signed a June 7 letter claiming he had been granted “ultimate authority” over the Hunter Biden case.

Who told Weiss to sign the letter?