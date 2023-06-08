“I’m Honest!” – Biden Tells Giant Whopper of a Lie When Asked About the ‘Independence’ of the Justice Department (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday held a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

Biden grew impatient because reporters actually asked him real questions for a change.

A reporter for the New York Post asked Joe Biden about the FBI document revealing he sold out the country.

“Congresswoman Nancy Mace says there’s damning evidence in an FBI file that you sold out the country. Do you have a response to Congressional Republicans?” The New York Post’s Steve Nelson asked Joe Biden.

Biden blurted out a damning response!

“Where’s the money?” Biden said.

Another reporter asked Biden about the ‘independence and fairness’ of the Justice Department.

Biden’s Justice Department is currently preparing to indict Trump.

Joe Biden insisted he has “never once suggested…what they should do or not do relative to bringing a charge.”

“I’m honest!” Biden shouted.

This may be one of Joe Biden’s biggest lies yet.

WATCH: