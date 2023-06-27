“I’ll be ridin’ w/ my n*gga Trump until I’m in the dirt” – J6 Prisoner and Rapper Playboy the Beast Leaves Prison and Releases This Pro-Trump Song (VIDEO)

Rapper Playboy the Beast was just released from federal prison for attending the January 6, 2021, protests to save the country from a stolen election. After his release from prison at the end of March of this year, Playboy the Beast released a new rap.

Billy Knutson, 36, was identified in the days following the riot through the FBI‘s tip line by someone claiming to be a relative and said social media posts that allegedly belonged to Knutson showed him outside and inside the Capitol on January 6.

Knutson walked into the US Capitol and took photos and recorded video. He was sent to federal prison for six months.

Upon his release he cut this new song.

