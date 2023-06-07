Ignorant AOC Claims U.S. Supreme Court ‘Corruption’ Will Kill Biden’s Student Loan Handout

Far left New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is very upset that Biden’s student loan bailout is dying and she is blaming the ‘corruption’ of the U.S. Supreme Court.

AOC is a member of Congress, but she doesn’t seem to have a very firm understanding of how our government works. Even Nancy Pelosi said that Biden doesn’t have the authority to do this.

Like all immature leftists, she just wants what she wants when she wants it.

FOX News reports:

AOC says Supreme Court ‘corruption’ will kill Biden student loan handout Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is predicting that President Biden’s student loan giveaway plan will be torpedoed by the Supreme Court because of the high court’s “corruption.” The conservative-leaning court is expected to issue a decision on the financial scheme by the end of this month. Roughly 43 million borrowers are eligible to receive the federal handout, some for up to $20,000. Ocasio-Cortez was asked by an Instagram follower whether she believed there was “actually any hope” for Biden’s plan to be saved in the court. She posted the answer on her Story, while also sharing a warning for the president not to “shrug” at a “bad ruling.” “In every convo we’ve had with the White House, they feel very strongly about the chances of their case before the court,” the progressive Democrat wrote. “While I personally do not share their same sense of optimism (not because I doubt the legal case, but because I do not believe the SCOTUS’ corruption can be trusted), the Biden admin has been insistent that they feel they have a case.”

People tried to offer AOC some free civics lessons on Twitter.

The power of the purse is held by Congress, not the president. It is arguably the most important constitutional power reserved to the legislative branch. AOC should read up on the separation of powers because President Biden’s student debt handout is a blatant violation of it. https://t.co/lrnuvLJBwK — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) June 6, 2023

Tell me why I am responsible for the private loans people took to attend college. I’ll wait. — JustMeTom (@thomashourigan3) June 5, 2023

Corruption or doing their jobs keeping other branches of government in check? — Shaun Arnold (@sarnoldofficial) June 5, 2023

Like all Democrats, AOC just despises the Supreme Court because it won’t do their bidding.