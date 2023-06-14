Seriously, Where Was Florida’s Governor When This Assault was Going On in His Home State? – Trump Attorney Christina Bobb on DeSantis’s Response to DOJ Assault on Constitution and Trump (VIDEO)

Trump attorney Christina Bobb threw down the gauntlet, slamming RINO Presidential candidates and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis today while reporting live on the protest against President Trump’s arraignment.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump went before a Judge and pleaded “not guilty” on Tuesday at 3 pm in the latest Deep State assault against America’s President. Bobb provided updates from Miami and explained what comes next for the President.
The Gateway Pundit also reported on Right Side Broadcasting Network’s live coverage of the protest in favor of President Trump this afternoon.
President Trump is delivering his first remarks since his arraignment this evening at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
“They want the swamp to successfully remove Donald Trump from the race, even though it is so painful and damaging to our country,” said Bobb earlier on the candidates who are not standing behind President Trump.
Bobb recently slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, accused him of aligning with the political ‘Swamp,’ and hoped for the removal of former President Donald Trump from the race for his own political gains in an exclusive interview with The Gateway Pundit’s founder, Jim Hoft.
She again criticized him today for not using his influence to intervene in the legal cases against Trump happening within his jurisdiction.
“The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias, and end weaponization once and for all,” said DeSantis in a statement last week following Trump’s indictment.
Christina Bobb responded to DeSantis’ statement by telling her viewers, “Ron DeSantis, who is the Governor of Florida, couldn’t be bothered to stay within his own state and come to Miami, and stand out here and address the people of Florida, his constituents, and say, ‘this is wrong, I stand with you, I support you!’” Christina then asked, “If you can’t address it now as the Governor of Florida, why would we trust you to address it as the president?”
“As the Governor of Florida, with something happening in Miami, he can do more than tweet about it.”
On the other hand, Kari Lake, a stalwart conservative leader in Arizona and across the Country, recently called on Republicans to unite against the blatant election interference by Joe Biden’s DOJ and “return President Donald J. Trump to the White House in 2024.” She then flew all the way from Arizona to rally supporters for President Trump in this crooked witchhunt. Like Christina Bobb, Lake also slammed the Biden Regime and the Republican candidates who are capitalizing on Trump’s persecution, calling on Republicans to “speak out, step forward, and say, ‘we support President Trump.’”
Seriously, where was Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, during this assault on the American people taking place in his own state?
“He will never hold public office again,” concluded Bobb.
Regarding American voters, Christina said earlier, “The people are supporting the President because they see that this is political persecution.”
Christina Bobb destroyed the “supposed conservatives” challenging Trump. She then gave a shoutout to Kari Lake for being willing to come from Arizona to support our President while Ron DeSantis hides from his constituents in another state.
Bobb: Donald Trump is going back to New Jersey tonight, where he’s gonna have his chance to address the nation and address what happened today. And this really is making the worst kind of history in our country, as you were just discussing. You know, it’s really remarkable to think that we would have ever seen something like this happen in the United States during our lifetime. Political persecution is something you hear of in Third-World countries. It’s not something you think of here, but I do think it’s interesting how willingly other conservatives supposed conservatives or “Republicans,” have jumped into the game. You know, we talked about this a little bit earlier. We say, why are there so many Republican candidates for President right now? Why isn’t every conservative throwing their support behind Donald Trump and making him the most — he already is the most popular but making his campaign even stronger, even tighter, and closer with having everybody behind him? And the only explanation is because all of the other candidates that are currently in the race are hoping the swamp wins. They are hoping the swamp wins. They are hoping that the swamp successfully removes Donald Trump from the race, and all they have to do is race each other. I’m talking about Ron DeSantis, I’m talking about Tim Scott, I’m talking about Nikki Haley. I’m talking about all of the other candidates, Chris Christie, whoever else. They want the swamp to successfully remove Donald Trump from the race, even though it is so painful and damaging to our country. And I know we’ve said this before, but Kari Lake was willing to come all the way from Arizona to come out here and stand out in front of this courthouse and say that she stands with Donald Trump, and she supports the rule of law, and we need to stop politicizing the Department of Justice. And yet, Ron DeSantis, who is the Governor of Florida, couldn’t be bothered to stay within his own state and come to Miami, and stand out here and address the people of Florida, his constituents, and say, “this is wrong, I stand with you, I support you!” All he says is when I’m President, I will address the problem. First of all, he will never be President. Second of all, it’s happening in your state right now, and you’re the Governor. So, if you can’t address it now as the Governor of Florida, why would we trust you to address it as the president? He can say, oh, well, it’s different between being a state leader and being a federal leader. As the Governor of Florida, with something happening in Miami, he can do more than tweet about it. So I don’t think the American people are buying Ron DeSantis’ position that, oh, I’ll do something about it when I’m president. He will never hold public office again.