Idiot Joe Biden Once Again Says “There Are Going to Be a Billion People in Africa Shortly” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon delivered remarks at the Chiefs of Mission reception in the East Room of the White House.

“The chiefs of mission are the officials in charge of diplomatic offices around the world.” AP reported.

Biden rambled incoherently about climate change, China’s Xi Jinping and Africa.

At one point Joe Biden once again claimed “there are going to be a billion people in Africa shortly.

The population of Africa hit 1 billion in 2009.

There are now more than 1.4 billion people in Africa.

WATCH:

Biden: "There are going to be a billion people in Africa very shortly." The population of Africa hit one billion in 2009. pic.twitter.com/izeiKKF2Vb — Kyle Martinsen 🐊 (@KyleMartinsen_) June 13, 2023

Biden made the same claim during a joint presser with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week.

Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba blasted Joe Biden for not knowing the current population of Africa.

WATCH: