“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN” Trump Responds to Federal Indictment (VIDEO)

President Trump on Thursday responded to the federal indictment.

Trump was indicted by Biden’s Justice Department on Thursday on the classified documents case.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.” Trump said.

“This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!” Trump said.

Trump was indicted on at least 7 counts, according to ABC News.

The charges range from conspiracy to willful retention of national defense information to a scheme to conceal to false statements, ABC reported.

Trump will be arraigned in federal court in Miami next Tuesday afternoon.

Trump responded in a video posted to his social media.

“I am an innocent man,” Trump said.

WATCH: