Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Says He “Can’t Recall” Ever Being Asked About the Laptop From Hell (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden’s lawyer Chris Clark on Tuesday appeared on Biden-friendly MSNBC to discuss the joke charges against Hunter with host Katy Tur.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges in a sweetheart deal given by his corrupt father’s Justice Department after a five year investigation.

No serious person believes it took the Justice Department five years to investigate Hunter Biden’s life of crimes to only charge him with two small misdemeanors.

Hunter Biden will likely get probation for not paying his taxes – only peasants go to prison for not paying taxes.

As far as the gun charge – A FELONY – Hunter Biden won’t even be pleading to that crime.

Prosecutors went easy on Hunter and handled the gun charge as a “diversion case.”

“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of failure to file tax payments when due,” one of his lawyers, Chris Clark, said in a written statement. “A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

Meanwhile, it took Special Counsel Jack Smith 6 months to hit President Trump with a 37-count indictment.

MSNBC’s Katy Tur asked Hunter’s lawyer Chris Clark if the “Laptop from Hell” had anything to do with the investigation.

Chris Clark said he doesn’t know if prosecutors used Hunter’s laptop for their investigation.

“You were never asked about [the laptop]?” Katy Tur asked Chris Clark.

“Ummmmm I can’t recall being asked about it to be honest with you,” Chris Clark said.

“Why not?” Katy Tur asked.

“I don’t know. You’d have to ask the prosecutors,” Chris Clark said.

WATCH:

Hunter Biden attorney Chris Clark says he “can't recall” investigators asking about his client's laptop, and that he doesn't know if the laptop was part of the investigation that resulted in the tax and gun charges. pic.twitter.com/UTWCh9g0lj — The Recount (@therecount) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop is a treasure trove for investigators but the FBI purposely turned a blind eye and protected the Biden Crime Family.

Hunter was not charged for potential crimes against minors, illegal gun purchase, drug possession, prostitutes, money laundering and influence peddling – All of which were well documented on his “Laptop from Hell.”