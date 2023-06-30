Hunter Biden’s Former Associate-Turned-Whistleblower Tony Bobulinski Wanted to Testify to Delaware Grand Jury – But He Never Got the Chance



Tony Bobulinski

Hunter Biden’s associate-turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinski was never asked to testify to the Delaware grand jury investigating Hunter.

Tony Bobulinski knows where the Biden Crime Family bodies are buried and he was never called in to testify even though his attorney reached out to US Attorney David Weiss’s office!

Tony Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the US Navy, was the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Bobulinski has repeatedly stated that he met with Joe Biden numerous times to discuss Hunter Biden’s business deals.

“There are hundreds of data points that Joe Biden was acting in – in a capitalistic term, I would say the chairman,” Bobulinski told Tucker Carlson in an interview last year.

Bobulinski also accused Hunter Biden of committing fraud against his business partners by secretly funneling over $5 million into his own investment firm.

As previously reported, a top Chinese official emailed Tony Bobulinski on July 26, 2017 proposing a $5 million “interest-free” loan and possible subsequent loan(s).

The Chinese official asked Tony Bobulinski, “How will the 5 million be used….This 5 million loan is interest-free. But if the 5 million is used up, should CEFC keep lending more to the family?”

Less than two weeks later, on August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco, according to Senate documents.

Senate investigators described how the Chinese state-owned energy company wired the $5 million “loan” to Hunter’s firm through an investment vehicle — to the bank account for Hudson West III –which then dispersed the money to Hunter’s firm (money laundering).

An IRS whistleblower just revealed new information about the $5 million wire sent to Hunter Biden.

We now know that just FOUR DAYS after Bobulinski received an email proposing a $5 million “interest-free loan,” Hunter Biden threatened a Chinese business associate to pay up or else.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Bobulinski decided to call Jim Biden about his $5 million side deal with CEFC and Jim Biden said, “go f*ck yourself” and hung up the phone.