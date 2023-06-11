As Rudy Giuliani announced he has a witness willing to testify the Bidens were receiving millions from corrupt Burisma gas company, bombshell new reports from Ukraine indicate kickbacks from Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian employers may have gone to fund terrorist attacks inside Russia.

Hunter Biden’s former employers at Burisma have been plagued by legal troubles since 2015, when UK authorities froze their accounts. Joe Biden famously bragged about using $1 billion in US loan guarantees to get the prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired, who was investigating Hunter’s company.

In summer of 2020, Burisma was again involved in a major corruption scandal when Burisma’s director of legal affairs Andriy Kicha and two high-ranking employees of the Ukrainian Tax Service were busted trying to give investigators a bribe of $5 million in cash, as political scientist Sergei Shevchuk writes: “The purpose of the bribe was to close criminal proceedings against the owner of the company Burisma Mykola Zlochevsky.”

The suspects were said to have pocketed $1 million for services rendered and had a total of $50 million in cash ready to get all charges against Burisma dropped. According to former Ukrainian prosecutor Konstantin Kulik, who was fired from the Burisma case, this money was intended “to get Hunter Biden out of harm and to ensure that his name would not be mentioned at all when discussing any corruption schemes in Ukraine,” Shevchuk writes.

In March, Kicha reached a plea deal with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. Kircha was sentenced to a year on probation in return for paying 100 million Hryvnias (US$2.7 million) to state fundraising platform United24, which raises money for the Ukrainian Army’s “Army of Drones”, which has been used to attack civilian targets in Russia. Ukrainian observers charged President Volodymr Zelensky with getting the case dropped so as not to imperil Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid.

”The trial of Andriy Kicha shows what methods the Biden administration can use to resolve issues in Democrat-controlled countries,” Shevchuk writes. “Hence the closed-door trial in Ukraine and the surprising verdict, when the defendant charged with handing over 5 million dollars gets not a jail term, but a year of probation and is set free.”

Now it has emerged the Burisma money may also have gone to fund terrorist attacks on Russian territory. The Ukrainian foreign intel service GUR is assumed to pay its agents and logistics network in Russia in cash. The Biden Regime insists it has nothing to do with terrorist attacks on Russian territory.

According to Ukrainian court documents of April 19, 2022, the confiscated $5,950,000 Burisma payoff and kickback money from Mykola Zlochevsky was channeled to the GUR foreign intel service.

On August 20, 2022, the daughter of Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, Darya Platonova, was killed by a car bomb meant to kill Dugin. Russia’s FSB blamed a Russian and Ukrainian national for the killing. On April 2, 2023, journalist Vladlen Tatarsky was killed by a bomb hidden in a trophy in a busy café in St. Petersburg. 32 people were injured, a 26-year-old woman was arrested. On May 6, 2023, writer Zakhar Prilepin survived a car bombing, while an acquaintance was killed. Russian investigators claim suspect Alexander Permyakov has admitted working for Ukraine. Russia accuses the Ukrainian government of being behind all three attacks.

GUR chief General Kirill Budanov has claimed responsibility for assassinating “many” Russians, including high-profile public and media personalities.