Hundreds of Absentee Ballots from 2020 Election Found In Michigan Storage Unit

Michigan police are investigating hundreds of absentee ballots that were discovered in a storage unit in Thetford, Michigan.

WWMT reported Rachel Stanke, who serves as the Thetford Township Supervisor, alerted the Michigan state police in 2022 over the possibility of absentee ballots being stored in an improper manner.

After being alerted the MSP launched an investigation and discovered close to 300 absentee ballots inside of a storage unit.

Since alerting the police, Stanke heard no further information regarding the investigation which led her to file a FOIA request to MSP asking for information about the investigation.

Stanke’s FOIA request was granted by MSP and revealed 289 ballots were discovered inside a storage unit “that was rented by a former township employee whose name has been redacted.”

As of right now Michigan police are still investigating how the ballots got there.

