Human Rights Campaign Declares A National State Of Emergency For LGBTQ People: Claims Homophobia Causing Gays To ‘Flee Their Homes’

The Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization, declared a national state of emergency for members of the LGBTQ+ community on Tuesday.

The group’s president Kelley Robinson claims public disdain against the LGBTQ community has forced many gay and trans people to flee their homes.

“LGBTQ+ Americans are living in a state of emergency. The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived — they are real, tangible and dangerous,” Robinson said. “In many cases, they are resulting in violence against LGBTQ+ people, forcing families to uproot their lives and flee their homes in search of safer states, and triggering a tidal wave of increased homophobia and transphobia that puts the safety of each and every one of us at risk.”

In addition to the emergency declaration, the group commemorated Pride Month with the release of a digital guidebook designed to assist “LGBTQ+ travelers and those living in hostile states.”

The digital book provides “health and safety” resources to and summarizes which states it deems discriminatory to the queer community amid “an unprecedented wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in 2023.”

But the travel advisory isn’t enough to help the victims in states where lawmakers are targeting LGBTQ, Robinson told the Associated Press.

“We need champions right now,” she said. “When Dobbs fell, you saw a federal response to deal with the abortion crisis that we’re in. We are in a crisis of even greater scale to the health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community, and we need that same sort of response.

“The amount of calls I get every day from parents asking how they can move to another state because they’d rather mourn their home than their child is real. This is a different level of urgency and demanded a different level of response.”

If it’s not crystal clear at this point that the Human Rights Campaign is a sham organization driven by toxic executives who enrich themselves by raising millions of dollars by lying to gay people about make believe eminent threats and now a ludicrous and embarrassing “national… https://t.co/x1f30Yr0aE — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 6, 2023

The Human Rights Campaign also issued an advisory to its members last month, warning about the perils of traveling to Florida, where GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has passed the Parental Rights in Education Act. The law prohibits school employees or third parties from instructing kids on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades kindergarten through third grade.

LGBTQ advocates characterize the measure as the “Don’t Say Gay” law and claim legislation is part of a larger effort to erase them from Florida schools and society.

“While not a blanket recommendation against travel nor a call for boycott, the travel advisory outlines the devastating impacts of laws that are hostile to the LGBTQ community,” the Human Rights Campaign said in a statement.

The group insists it will not back down from any attempts to stymie the community: “LGBTQ+ people nationwide will not be erased — not now, not ever,” the group said.