Holding Back Accountability: Here are the House Republicans Who Say They Will Not Vote to Censure Serial Liar Rep. Adam Schiff – Contact Them Today

by

On Tuesday, Rep. Luna announced that the House would vote to censure and fine Rep. Schiff this week.

According to the office of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), a procedural vote on the measure is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The vote will be at 2:30 PM EST.

Any Republican who doesn’t vote for the resolution is exposing their real colors as members of the Deep State.

Luna argues that his behavior represents a betrayal of public trust and undermines the integrity of the legislative process.

“Representative Schiff exploited his position on HPSCI (House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence) to promote and excuse abusive intelligence investigations of Americans for political purposes,” Luna declared, making clear her indignation over the actions of her colleague.

“The American taxpayers shelled out $32 million to fund an investigation into collusion launched as a result of Representative Schiff’s lies, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information,” said Luna.

The representative from Florida called for Schiff to be held financially accountable, proposing that Schiff should bear the burden of $16 million, half of the total investigation cost. This suggestion comes following an investigation conducted by the Committee on Ethics, which found that Schiff lied, misrepresented, and misused sensitive information.

“Be it resolved,” Luna stated firmly, “that the House of Representatives censures and condemns Adam Schiff for conduct that misleads the American people in a way that is unbecoming of an elected member of the House of Representatives.”

On Wednesday, a group of House Republicans decided not to support the censure of Schiff, a move that is rather perplexing.

This decision clearly contradicts the ethos of transparency and truthfulness that they frequently preach, and it sends a concerning message about their perception of accountability.

By choosing not to censure Schiff, these Republican representatives are seemingly willing to overlook his blatant misrepresentation of facts. They are missing a critical opportunity to stand up for truth and demonstrate that misleading the public is unacceptable behavior for an elected official.

Representatives Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), David Joyce (R-OH), Rep Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), and Thomas Massie (R-KY) will vote not to censure Adam Schiff.

DC_Draino posted this on Twitter:

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said he plans to vote no on Luna’s resolution to censure Schiff, claiming it is unconstitutional.

WATCH via Midnight Rider:

Call your representative to vote for Rep. Luna’s resolution to censure and fine serial liar Adam Schiff.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.