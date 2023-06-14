Holding Back Accountability: Here are the House Republicans Who Say They Will Not Vote to Censure Serial Liar Rep. Adam Schiff – Contact Them Today

On Tuesday, Rep. Luna announced that the House would vote to censure and fine Rep. Schiff this week.

According to the office of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), a procedural vote on the measure is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The vote will be at 2:30 PM EST.

Luna argues that his behavior represents a betrayal of public trust and undermines the integrity of the legislative process.

“Representative Schiff exploited his position on HPSCI (House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence) to promote and excuse abusive intelligence investigations of Americans for political purposes,” Luna declared, making clear her indignation over the actions of her colleague.

“The American taxpayers shelled out $32 million to fund an investigation into collusion launched as a result of Representative Schiff’s lies, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information,” said Luna.

The representative from Florida called for Schiff to be held financially accountable, proposing that Schiff should bear the burden of $16 million, half of the total investigation cost. This suggestion comes following an investigation conducted by the Committee on Ethics, which found that Schiff lied, misrepresented, and misused sensitive information.

“Be it resolved,” Luna stated firmly, “that the House of Representatives censures and condemns Adam Schiff for conduct that misleads the American people in a way that is unbecoming of an elected member of the House of Representatives.”

On Wednesday, a group of House Republicans decided not to support the censure of Schiff, a move that is rather perplexing.

This decision clearly contradicts the ethos of transparency and truthfulness that they frequently preach, and it sends a concerning message about their perception of accountability.

By choosing not to censure Schiff, these Republican representatives are seemingly willing to overlook his blatant misrepresentation of facts. They are missing a critical opportunity to stand up for truth and demonstrate that misleading the public is unacceptable behavior for an elected official.

Representatives Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), David Joyce (R-OH), Rep Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), and Thomas Massie (R-KY) will vote not to censure Adam Schiff.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said he plans to vote no on Luna’s resolution to censure Schiff, claiming it is unconstitutional.

The Constitution says the House may make its own rules but we can’t violate other (later) provisions of the Constitution. A $16 million fine is a violation of the 27th and 8th amendments. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 14, 2023

