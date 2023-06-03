Hohmann: Death by Injection – Top insurance researcher provides data showing staggering numbers

by

Guest post by Leo Hohmann

Using data from the United Kingdom, a top insurance industry analyst estimates 600,000 Americans per year are dying from the Covid shots

The United States has become one of the worst countries in the world when it comes to medical transparency. But one smart analyst has found an end-run around the U.S. system that places a dark shroud of secrecy over common statistics.

The U.K. has been more transparent with its data. And that’s where some are going to get stats that allow them to calculate the number of excess deaths in the U.S. since the roll out of the controversial Covid jabs two and a half years ago.

Those who trusted the system and took the Covid vaccines have a 26 percent higher mortality rate on average compared to those who declined the jab – and the death toll is even more staggering for vaccinated people under 50 years old, where mortality is 49 percent higher than for those unvaccinated.

These numbers are based on government data from the U.K. and were brought to Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s attention by Josh Stirling, one of the nation’s top insurance analysts and formerly Senior Research Analyst for U.S. nonlife insurance at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Listen to the clip below from his recent testimony, which of course received zero coverage in the corporate mainstream media.

LeoHohmann.com needs your help: If you appreciate the news and analysis you get from this independent voice, please consider helping us in our spring fundraiser. You may send a gift of any size via snail mail c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card here. Thank you kindly for your support.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.