Hillary Clinton Gloats Over Trump Federal Indictment

by

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton gloated about Trump’s federal indictment on Friday.

President Trump was indicted on 37 counts by a Florida grand jury investigating Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Hillary Clinton posted of a photoshopped picture of herself wearing a “But Her Emails” baseball cap – a reference to her unsecured server where she transmitted classified materials with her private email address.

Clinton’s emails and BlackBerrys were subpoenaed after Judicial Watch revealed Hillary was using a private email address to conduct official government business while she was the head of the Department of State.

Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails and destroyed several of her BlackBerrys with a hammer – all of which were under subpoena – and NOTHING happened to her.

Now she’s bragging about the two-tiered justice system.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.