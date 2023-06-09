Hillary Clinton Gloats Over Trump Federal Indictment

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton gloated about Trump’s federal indictment on Friday.

President Trump was indicted on 37 counts by a Florida grand jury investigating Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Hillary Clinton posted of a photoshopped picture of herself wearing a “But Her Emails” baseball cap – a reference to her unsecured server where she transmitted classified materials with her private email address.

Clinton’s emails and BlackBerrys were subpoenaed after Judicial Watch revealed Hillary was using a private email address to conduct official government business while she was the head of the Department of State.

Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails and destroyed several of her BlackBerrys with a hammer – all of which were under subpoena – and NOTHING happened to her.

Now she’s bragging about the two-tiered justice system.