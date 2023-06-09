Hillary Clinton Gloats Over Trump Federal Indictment

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton gloated about Trump’s federal indictment on Friday.
President Trump was indicted on 37 counts by a Florida grand jury investigating Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case.
Hillary Clinton posted of a photoshopped picture of herself wearing a “But Her Emails” baseball cap – a reference to her unsecured server where she transmitted classified materials with her private email address.
Clinton’s emails and BlackBerrys were subpoenaed after Judicial Watch revealed Hillary was using a private email address to conduct official government business while she was the head of the Department of State.
Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails and destroyed several of her BlackBerrys with a hammer – all of which were under subpoena – and NOTHING happened to her.
Now she’s bragging about the two-tiered justice system.
Bringing this back in light of recent news:
Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy.https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/uSofeNjBxy
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2023