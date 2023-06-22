HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Slowly Lowers His Hand From His Heart After Realizing They’re Playing Indian National Anthem (VIDEO)

by

Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday greeted Indian Prime Minister Modi for the official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn.

The entire ceremony was a dumpster fire.

Joe Biden grabbed Modi’s hand and wouldn’t let go.

Dr. Jill tried to intervene but Biden refused to let go of Modi’s hand.

At one point Joe Biden put his hand over his heart as the Indian National Anthem played.

Biden then slowly lowered his hand from his heart after realizing the Indian national anthem was playing.

This was painful to watch.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

