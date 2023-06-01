HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Needs Directions to Find the Stage During Air Force Commencement Address in Colorado Springs (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered the 2023 commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Air Force Academy’s 65th graduation ceremony took place at Falcon Stadium.

Biden looked bored as he waited for the ceremony to begin.

WATCH:

Biden needed directions to find the stage.

Once he reached the stage Biden stopped to ask for more directions.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Biden’s speech was an incoherent mess full of lies.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.