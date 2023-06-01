HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Needs Directions to Find the Stage During Air Force Commencement Address in Colorado Springs (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered the 2023 commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Air Force Academy’s 65th graduation ceremony took place at Falcon Stadium.

Biden looked bored as he waited for the ceremony to begin.

WATCH:

President Biden prepares to deliver the 2023 Air Force Commencement Speech looking like he would rather be anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/3JCxQz5QB9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2023

Biden needed directions to find the stage.

Once he reached the stage Biden stopped to ask for more directions.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Biden needs directions to find the stage — then again when he's on the stage pic.twitter.com/ItRXow6dt0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2023

Biden’s speech was an incoherent mess full of lies.