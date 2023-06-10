Here We Go: White House Upholds Mask Requirement for Unvaccinated ‘College Athlete Day’ Guests Despite National Emergency Termination

The White House continues to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing practices for guests not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, even after Biden terminated the national emergency declaration for the pandemic, FOX News reported.
Earlier this year, Biden signed a bill to end all Covid-19 emergencies on May 11.
On the same day the COVID-19 public health emergency expired, the Biden regime declared in a press statement that it would no longer require Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travelers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The decision to uphold the mask requirement for unvaccinated guests comes as Joe Biden and Jill Biden prepare to host dozens of NCAA men’s and women’s national championship teams from Divisions I, II, and III on “College Athlete Day” this Monday.
The White House Office of Legislative Affairs sent an email invitation to members of Congress earlier this week. The email, obtained by Fox News Digital, provided logistical details and outlined COVID-19 protocols for the event.
The outlet reported:
According to the White House, while lawmakers are not required to receive a COVID test in advance of this event, they will need to wear a mask and socially distance if they’re unvaccinated.
“Masking Guidance: Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask on the White House grounds,” the email states [bold font in original email]. “Guests who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask at all times and maintain at least 6 feet distance from others while on the White House grounds.“
The White House email comes as hospitals and other health care facilities increasingly discard their masking rules with COVID becoming a smaller presence for most Americans in daily life.
Meanwhile, experts have been calling into question the efficacy of face masks. A recent study published by the prestigious Cochrane Library, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health, dug into the findings of 78 randomized controlled trials to determine whether “physical interventions” — including face masks and hand-washing — lessened the spread of respiratory viruses.
The conclusion about masks undercuts the scientific basis for masking, according to the study’s lead author.