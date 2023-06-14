Happy Birthday President Trump! And Happy Flag Day, Patriots!

Happy Birthday, Mr. President! And Happy Flag Day, Patriots!

Just one day after President Trump was indicted in Miami, FL for a slew of absurd charges pertaining to records he kept under the Presidential Records Act at his highly-secured Mar-a-Lago estate, and following a weekend in which the US flag unprecedently flanked each side of a rainbow flag draped from our White House, President Trump will celebrate his birthday and US Flag Day.

Yesterday, after his arraignment, President Trump stopped at the landmark restaurant, Café Versailles, in Little Havana, Miami to mingle with supporters before flying home after a grueling day. Amongst the supporters was most certainly a plethora of Cuban-Americans, who fled the communist regime in Cuba under the “wet foot, dry foot” policy passed in 1966.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, the heavily Latin-American populated Miami-Dade county famously voted in the 2022 primaries to seat a conservative majority on their schoolboard in a notable pushback against woke ideology and indoctrination. What is remarkable about this feat is that this school board was elected during a primary election, not the general election, that saw no credible top-of-ticket competition for Governor Ron DeSantis’s re-election, which would normally draw Republican voters, while Democrats had a fierce race between Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist.

It was an organic victory and a testament to what America faces without the strong leadership and a turn back towards common sense, center-right American values.

CNN’s Jake Tapper couldn’t bear to watch the Democrats largest “strong hold” in Florida rally around the Republican front runner. He accused President Trump of turning it into a “spectacle” and a “campaign ad.” Much like the schoolboard victory in Miami in August 2022, this was organic. Tapper and CNN can’t stand it.

Congratulations President Trump and Happy Birthday!

Happy Birthday “Uncle T” President Trump! Thank you for your fire that trigger TF outta the opposition. Thank you for doing more for black people than Bush, Clinton, Obama & Biden combined, while on the path to make America exceptionally greater. We got ya six. 2024. MAGA pic.twitter.com/7ajTwtPolW — It's 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@TiffMoodNukes) June 14, 2023

Good morning and happy birthday to the greatest President in U.S. history – Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/WV9KjwSz6c — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 14, 2023