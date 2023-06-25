GOP Rep: Joe Biden Has Officially Lawyered Up Following Latest Revelations into His Family’s International Pay-to-Play Scandal

This is what a REAL SCANDAL looks like–

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) tweeted on Sunday that Joe Biden has officially lawyered up.

The sitting president, his son, and several family members have been caught in a major international pay-to play scandal that took place for several years involving tens of millions of dollars exchanging hands.

Thanks to Hunter Biden and his crack addiction the family finally got caught.

Joe Biden has officially lawyered up. This is what a real scandal looks like. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) June 25, 2023

The Biden Crime family is finally busted for their criminal conduct.

🚨 GAME CHANGER 🚨 Bombshell evidence revealed by IRS whistleblowers about how the DOJ rigged the Hunter Biden criminal investigation – forensic tax evidence of ill-gotten millions from China and Ukraine. Obstruction by DOJ, leaking to Biden lawyers, tampering with evidence… a… https://t.co/ew0WPwARQC — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 22, 2023

And Rep. James Comer has more coming.