GOP Rep: Joe Biden Has Officially Lawyered Up Following Latest Revelations into His Family’s International Pay-to-Play Scandal

by

This is what a REAL SCANDAL looks like–

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) tweeted on Sunday that Joe Biden has officially lawyered up.

The sitting president, his son, and several family members have been caught in a major international pay-to play scandal that took place for several years involving tens of millions of dollars exchanging hands.

Thanks to Hunter Biden and his crack addiction the family finally got caught.

The Biden Crime family is finally busted for their criminal conduct.

And Rep. James Comer has more coming.

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: More Hunter Wires to Be Released- Biden Family “Has Received Millions From Our Adversaries and They Can’t Explain What They Did to Produce That Money” 

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

