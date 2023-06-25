GOP Rep: Joe Biden Has Officially Lawyered Up Following Latest Revelations into His Family’s International Pay-to-Play Scandal

This is what a REAL SCANDAL looks like–
Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) tweeted on Sunday that Joe Biden has officially lawyered up.
The sitting president, his son, and several family members have been caught in a major international pay-to play scandal that took place for several years involving tens of millions of dollars exchanging hands.
Thanks to Hunter Biden and his crack addiction the family finally got caught.
— Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) June 25, 2023
The Biden Crime family is finally busted for their criminal conduct.
🚨 GAME CHANGER 🚨 Bombshell evidence revealed by IRS whistleblowers about how the DOJ rigged the Hunter Biden criminal investigation – forensic tax evidence of ill-gotten millions from China and Ukraine. Obstruction by DOJ, leaking to Biden lawyers, tampering with evidence… a… https://t.co/ew0WPwARQC
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 22, 2023
And Rep. James Comer has more coming.
Rep. Comer to Newsmax: More Hunter Wires to Be Released- Biden Family “Has Received Millions From Our Adversaries and They Can’t Explain What They Did to Produce That Money”