Globalist RINO Paul Ryan Gets BLOWN UP for Ripping President Trump and Defending Trans Children Mutilation (VIDEO)

CBS “News” decided to have failed Speaker of the House (and Fox Board Member) Paul Ryan as a guest to weigh in on the Trump indictment. But that is not what is receiving the most online attention.

Clearly, the network was a bit desperate to find RINOs willing to dunk on President Trump so they decided to dive into the bottom of the trash bin to locate the political has-been.

Ryan predictably cast aside rightful conservative complaints that the garbage indictment is political in nature. He went on reiterate previous statements that Trump’s “baggage” makes him unelectable.

Here’s what he told CBS “News”:

I want to win. And if we nominate Trump, we’re gonna lose. All the exhaustion of all the Trump baggage is going to make it easier now, I think, to make the argument to his core supporters: he’s not electable, he’s gonna cost us the Senate again, he’s gonna cost us more House seats.

Then the conversation turned to culture war issues where Ryan arguably fared worse.

CBS interviewer Nate Burleson asked Ryan to weigh on GOP lawmakers attempt to “ban books” (only age inappropriate ones) and restricting “trans rights” (not true).

Burleson: Is that a good approach? Is that a good strategy?

Ryan: I’m not a culture war guy. I think it’s really polarizing.

Translation: who cares if the radical left continues to mutilate our children? What really matters is another corporate tax cut.

WATCH:

Paul Ryan denounces GOP efforts to protect kids from racially divisive & sexual material, telling CBS he’s “not a culture war guy” & those issues are “polarizing.” Instead, he’s focused on China & the debt. I grew up idolizing him as many 30something conservatives. So lame. pic.twitter.com/OBmC8ieTDC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 13, 2023

True conservatives destroyed the former Speaker for his cowardly response.

You definitely don’t want this loser in the foxhole with you. — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) June 13, 2023

Republicans leadership like Paul Ryan is how we got here in the culture wars. If he had pushed back, even modestly, we wouldn’t be here! — Fiscal Truth (@FiscalTruth) June 13, 2023

I’m happy to be labeled as “polarizing” by Paul Ryan if that means fighting against giving small children puberty blockers and pornography books in school. This guy could not be more out of touch. https://t.co/FAv6qYvdqM — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 13, 2023

This guy makes a great point.

It’s not polarizing to suggest privatizing retirement programs? His proposals lost GOP many seats in 2012. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 13, 2023

For good measure conservatives also dunked on Ryan for ripping Trump:

Paul Ryan is a greedy traitor. Instead of fading away he has to keep hurting average Americans — Freedom News (@Freedom2News) June 13, 2023

Paul Ryan is to blame for no Wall…. He is the king of the RINOs and is simply sitting back and waiting for the Trump movement to die down before getting back in. Never die down — Give Me Liberty (@iLoveAmerica337) June 13, 2023