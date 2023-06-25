Fully Naked Men Expose Their Genitalia to Children at Seattle Pride Parade (VIDEO)

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of Seattle…

Fully naked men exposed themselves to children at a pride parade in Seattle, Washington on Sunday.

The naked men rode bikes and flashed children as they rode by.

WATCH (content warning):

On Saturday topless women were kissing each other and frolicking with children at a pride event in New York City.

Last year fully nude bicyclists flashed children a the pride parade in Seattle and cops did nothing to stop the abuse.

Last year Fully nude adults were near children at the fountain in downtown Seattle.

Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt asked Seattle PD officers about the nudity in front of children and they said it’s permissible under the city’s indecent exposure laws.

God help us.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

