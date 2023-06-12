FOX News Sends Tucker Carlson Cease and Desist Letter as His Twitter Videos Crash 100 Million Views – His Attorney Responds

They fired him. Now they want to silence him.

FOX News sent a cease and desist letter to Tucker Carlson after his first two “Tucker on Twitter” videos land more than 50 and 100 million views.

Tucker’s attorney Harmeet Dhillon tweeted out that ‘Tucker Carlson will not be silenced!”

She also added to her tweets that she is also not appearing on FOX News because she is passionately committed to free speech.

Via Catturd2.

For all the friends who have been asking “why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?” — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society. Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me. And I feel for… — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 12, 2023

FOX News is showing us how vicious they can be.

They want to shut down Tucker before Trump’s indictment.

Axios reported: