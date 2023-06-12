FOX News Sends Tucker Carlson Cease and Desist Letter as His Twitter Videos Crash 100 Million Views – His Attorney Responds

They fired him. Now they want to silence him.
FOX News sent a cease and desist letter to Tucker Carlson after his first two “Tucker on Twitter” videos land more than 50 and 100 million views.
Tucker’s attorney Harmeet Dhillon tweeted out that ‘Tucker Carlson will not be silenced!”
She also added to her tweets that she is also not appearing on FOX News because she is passionately committed to free speech.
Via Catturd2.
For all the friends who have been asking “why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?” — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society. Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me. And I feel for…
— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 12, 2023
FOX News is showing us how vicious they can be.
They want to shut down Tucker before Trump’s indictment.
Axios reported:
Fox News has sent a “cease and desist” letter to Tucker Carlson as he ramps up a competing series on Twitter that drew a combined 169 million views for its first two episodes, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The contract battle between Fox and its former top host — who was taken off the air in April, after the network’s historic Dominion settlement — has mighty repercussions for the conservative media ecosystem.
- With “Tucker on Twitter,” Carlson and his growing production team are working to elevate Elon Musk’s social media site as a news platform.
Details: The cease-and-desist letter has “NOT FOR PUBLICATION” in bold at the top.
What’s happening: Fox is continuing to pay Carlson, and maintains that his contract keeps his content exclusive to Fox through Dec. 31, 2024.
- Carlson is making a First Amendment argument for posting on Twitter, and asserts that Fox has committed material breaches of his contract.
Behind the scenes: Carlson’s first two Twitter episodes were straight-to-camera monologues. He plans to keep iterating with longer, more varied episodes and the addition of guests, Axios is told.
- We hear some big names have been lined up.
- Justin Wells, Carlson’s executive producer, tweeted yesterday: “Next Episode of Tucker on Twitter coming Tuesday: Tucker’s response to the indictment of President Donald Trump.”