JUST IN: Fox News Agrees to Pay $12 Million Settlement to Former Tucker Carlson Producer Abby Grossberg

Fox News agreed to pay a $12 million settlement to former Tucker Carlson producer Abby Grossberg.
Abby Grossberg filed lawsuits against the outlet in March after she left the company.
Grossberg filed a lawsuit alleging the company’s legal team urged her to answer “I don’t know” to questions in the company’s lawsuit with Dominion voting machines.
Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News shortly after Grossberg filed her lawsuits.
Grossberg’s lawsuit was originally filed in the Delaware Superior Court where the Dominion case was settled for $787 million.
The New York Times reported:
Fox News has agreed to pay $12 million to Abby Grossberg, a former Fox News producer who had accused the network of operating a hostile and discriminatory workplace and of coercing her into providing false testimony in a deposition.
Parisis G. Filippatos, a lawyer for Ms. Grossberg, said that the settlement concluded all of Ms. Grossberg’s claims against Fox and the people she had named in her complaints, which included the former host Tucker Carlson and some of his producers.
Ms. Grossberg’s legal team filed a request in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday to dismiss a remaining lawsuit against Fox in light of the settlement.
Ms. Grossberg said in a statement on Friday that she stood by her allegations, but she was “heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously.”
“I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace,” she said.