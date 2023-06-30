JUST IN: Fox News Agrees to Pay $12 Million Settlement to Former Tucker Carlson Producer Abby Grossberg

Fox News agreed to pay a $12 million settlement to former Tucker Carlson producer Abby Grossberg.

Abby Grossberg filed lawsuits against the outlet in March after she left the company.

Grossberg filed a lawsuit alleging the company’s legal team urged her to answer “I don’t know” to questions in the company’s lawsuit with Dominion voting machines.

Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News shortly after Grossberg filed her lawsuits.

Grossberg’s lawsuit was originally filed in the Delaware Superior Court where the Dominion case was settled for $787 million.

The New York Times reported: