Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Ordered to Pay Massive $475K Fine for Misusing NYPD During Presidential Run

America’s least favorite mayor, Bill de Blasio of New York, has just been ordered to pay a massive $475K fine for misusing the NYPD during his doomed presidential run in 2020.

He was apparently billing the city, essentially using taxpayer dollars for his own interests. What a surprise.

One has to wonder if this would have even been brought up under normal circumstances. The city is obviously scrounging for cash given the comnination of lost tax revenue from people who have fled and the thousands of new illegal border crossers costing them millions.

Politico reports:

De Blasio hit with historic fine over use of NYPD for presidential run Former Mayor Bill de Blasio was hit with a historic fine Thursday by New York City’s Conflicts of Interest Board for using an NYPD security detail for his ill-fated presidential run in 2019. After finding that the mayor used taxpayer dollars for political purposes, the board ordered de Blasio to pay $474,794 — a whopping sum that includes compensating the city for police officers’ travel expenses and a $155,000 fine, the largest ever issued by COIB. “Although there is a City purpose in the City paying for an NYPD security detail for the City’s Mayor, including the security detail’s salary and overtime, there is no City purpose in paying for the extra expenses incurred by that NYPD security detail to travel at a distance from the City to accompany the Mayor or his family on trips for his campaign for President of the United States,” board members wrote in a densely-worded Thursday order. “The Board advised Respondent to this effect prior to his campaign; Respondent disregarded the Board’s advice.” In response, de Blasio filed a lawsuit. In a statement, his attorney said the board’s ruling was illegal and could open elected officials up to all manner of violence in an era where partisanship has reached a fever pitch.

It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

Will he actually pay this, or get out of it somehow?