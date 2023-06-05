Firefighters Battle Wildfires in Northern Michigan (Video)

On Sunday, firefighters in Northern Michigan continue the battle to contain wildfires near Grayling, Michigan. Officials said in a news release that the fire is currently estimated to be 2,400 acres large, though the actual number could be higher.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources provided the following update:

Fire crews plan to work through the night to contain the estimated 2,400-acre Wilderness Trail Fire in Crawford County which closed I-75 for much of Saturday. The fire started around 1 p.m. about 4 miles southeast of Grayling near Staley Lake in Grayling Township. Among those assisting with the fire are the Michigan State Police, USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Grayling Station 2, Grayling Public Safety, the Gaylord City Fire Department and fire departments from Grayling Township, Kalkaska, Blue Lake, Beaver Creek, Markey Township, Higgins Township, Richfield Township, South Branch Township, Frederic Township, Otsego County, Cold Springs and Denton Township fire departments are assisting with the fire. Ground crews, heavy equipment, a Michigan State Police helicopter, and four USDA Forest Service fire boss planes and a Type 1 helicopter also have been assigned to help suppress the fire. The fire cause is not yet available.

Michigan: A look at operations on the wildfire near Grayling, Michigan. Estimated at over 3,600 acres. The Eastern Area has moved to a preparedness level 3. The Alta Hotshots are headed to Wisconsin for IA support. #mifire #miwx #wifire #wiwx pic.twitter.com/fN99QgOUkR — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) June 4, 2023