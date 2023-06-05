Firefighters Battle Wildfires in Northern Michigan (Video)

by

On Sunday, firefighters in Northern Michigan continue the battle to contain wildfires near Grayling, Michigan.  Officials said in a news release that the fire is currently estimated to be 2,400 acres large, though the actual number could be higher.

Image: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

 

 The Michigan Department of Natural Resources provided the following update:

Fire crews plan to work through the night to contain the estimated 2,400-acre Wilderness Trail Fire in Crawford County which closed I-75 for much of Saturday.

The fire started around 1 p.m. about 4 miles southeast of Grayling near Staley Lake in Grayling Township.

Among those assisting with the fire are the Michigan State Police, USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Grayling Station 2, Grayling Public Safety, the Gaylord City Fire Department and fire departments from Grayling Township, Kalkaska, Blue Lake, Beaver Creek, Markey Township, Higgins Township, Richfield Township, South Branch Township, Frederic Township, Otsego County, Cold Springs and Denton Township fire departments are assisting with the fire.

Ground crews, heavy equipment, a Michigan State Police helicopter, and four USDA Forest Service fire boss planes and a Type 1 helicopter also have been assigned to help suppress the fire.

The fire cause is not yet available.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.