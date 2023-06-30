Fire Breaks Out at Tiffany & Co. Located Next to Trump Tower in NYC

A fire broke out underneath the historic Tiffany & Co. building which is located adjacent to Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York.

The fire caused heavy black smoke to cover Fifth Avenue and resulted in over 100 people evacuating from the building.

No one was seriously injured from the blaze but two people were treated for minor injuries.

FDNY fire investigators concluded the fire started from an electrical malfunction inside a transformer that serves the Tiffany & Co. building.

Here are scenes from the fire:

BREAKING: Fire from underground below Tiffany & Co building in midtown Manhattan banging noise can be heard from below pic.twitter.com/2y9215ePfy — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) June 29, 2023

Large fire breaks out at iconic Tiffany’s jewellery store in New York City. At its height, 14 fire appliances and 80 firefighters were battling the blaze, which began in an underground utility vault, the FDNY said.https://t.co/gb6TgdZFyH pic.twitter.com/lukwrFW5Pn — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 29, 2023

NewsMax’s Greg Kelly was one of the first people to point out that Tiffany & Co. is located near Trump Tower.

Tiffany the famous Jewelry Store is ON FIRE! And that’s Next Door to TRUMP TOWER!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1iw0o6MWxR — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) June 29, 2023

Per The Associated Press:

An electrical fire in a transformer that serves the Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue spewed thick gray smoke from under the iconic building on Thursday and caused two minor injuries, officials said. The fire did not spread to the store itself, but firefighters evacuated about 100 people from the building as a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Carlsen said. Two people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, Carlsen said. The fire was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. and was under control by noon, firefighters said. Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing out from under the store, which had reopened in April after an extensive renovation. The videos showed firefighters battling the blaze with hoses.

The fire comes after Tiffany & Co. spent over three years and $500 million dollars to renovate its iconic building.