Federal Prosecutor Derek Hines Linked to Controversial Deal Involving Hunter Biden, Which Raises Potential Conflict of Interest

New revelations have emerged concerning the role of federal prosecutor Derek Hines in a contentious deal associated with Hunter Biden.

Derek Hines, previously serving as special counsel to former FBI director Louis Freeh, is one of the federal prosecutors on Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal.

The revelations also shed light on a significant financial contribution made by Freeh to a trust for Joe Biden’s grandchildren in April 2016.

Former Chief Counsel for Nominations and Law Clerk Mike Davis pointed out this new revelation.

FYI, Derek Hines is one of the federal prosecutors on Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal. Derek Hines served as special counsel to former FBI director Louis Freeh from 2013 through February 2015. In April 2016, Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to 2 of then-VP Joe Biden’s grandkids’ trust. pic.twitter.com/TdPNIZ5J4B — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 20, 2023

New York Post reported:

Former FBI Director Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to a trust for two of President Biden’s grandchildren as he sought to pursue “some very good and profitable matters” with him, newly surfaced emails revealed Thursday. Freeh apparently made the gift in April 2016 — when Biden was the outgoing vice president — and shortly before he told Biden’s son Hunter, “I would be delighted to do future work with you,” according to the emails. “I also spoke to Dad a few weeks ago and would like to explore with him some future work options,” Freeh wrote on July 8, 2016. “I believe that working together on these (and other legal) matters would be of value, fun and rewarding.”

Derek Hines’ role as a federal prosecutor raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the impartiality of the legal process. Serving as special counsel to Louis Freeh from 2013 to February 2015, Hines worked closely with the former FBI director, which adds further significance to his connection to the subsequent events involving Hunter Biden.

One user commented, “Just one of those happy little coincidences that make Our Democracy so special.”

Julie Kelly wrote, “These people make the mafia look legit.”

Earlier today, Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to multiple criminal charges according to CNN. The investigation into Hunter Biden has supposedly lasted five years.

After five years of investigation, the Biden DOJ found Hunter Biden guilty of TWO MISDEMEANORS and ONE GUN CHARGE!