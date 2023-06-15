A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted alleged Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira.

US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, 21, was charged with 6 counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information related to national defense, the DOJ said.

“Each of the charges calls for up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.” ABC News reported.

“The unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified information jeopardizes our nation’s security. Individuals granted access to classified materials have a fundamental duty to safeguard the information for the safety of the United States, our active service members, its citizens and its allies,” acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring that those entrusted with sensitive national security information adhere to the law.”

Classified documents detailing the Ukraine war, Middle East, China, Africa and Israel ended up on a gaming platform.

The leaked documents exposed Biden’s lies about Ukraine.

According to the latest leak, US and UK special forces are on the ground in Ukraine.

Teixeira was taken into custody by federal agents in Massachusetts in April.

