Far-Left MSNBC Contributor Elie Mystal Tweets ‘Death Wish’ Against Supreme Court Justice Alito “Please Take Him to See the Titanic”

Far-Left “justice correspondent” for The Nation and frequent MSNBC guest, Elie Mystal, is no stranger to making vile comments about political opponents.

On Thursday, Mystal used the tragedy of the missing tourist submarine viewing the wreckage of the Titanic to attack Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and issue his “death wish” on Alito. Mystal tweeted, “Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic.”

Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 21, 2023

When called out on his reprehensible behavior, Mystal claimed that his comments were just “a joke.”

That was a joke. This is vilehttps://t.co/AYYI6VGPyL — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 22, 2023

Mystal’s lashing out comes on the heels of ProPublica’s attack on Alito.

On Thursday, The Gateway Pundit reported that, according to ProPublica, back in 2008, Samuel Alito went on a luxury fishing vacation to Alaska with GOP billionaire donor Paul Singer.

ProPublica leveled two charges against Alito:

Paul Singer’s hedge fund had business before the US Supreme Court and Alito never recused himself from the cases.

Justice Alito never disclosed the 2008 fishing trip as gifts on his Financial Disclose Report.

The far-left media never attacks the left-wing justices for taking gifts from billionaires who later have cases before the high court.

Only Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are being scrutinized and attacked by the media.

Mystal’s attack on Alito is not unique. He has a history of vicious and troubling statements.

Last year, during an appearance on ‘The View’, Mystal said that the US Constitution was trash written by slavers and whites.

Following news that a car had rammed into Trump Plaza in New York in 2019, Mystal admitted that he fantasizes about doing the same thing.

During hearings for Supreme Court Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson, Mystal told Tiffany Cross on MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection,” that the biggest challenge for Jackson is “her not getting out of her chair and punching one of these fools in the mouth.”

Mystal called for “pitchforks and torches” outside the home of billionaire Trump donor Stephen Ross, “People of color are already targets under this administration. I have no problem on shining the light back on the donors who fund this kind of radicalized hate. I mean I go further. I want pitchforks and torches outside this man’s house in the Hamptons.”