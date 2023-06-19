Fake News Media Lies About Trump Not Paying For Food at Miami Café

The liars in the left-wing media smeared Trump and falsely claimed he didn’t pay for food at a Cuban café in Miami last week.
President Trump last Tuesday entered Versailles restaurant in Miami to a crowd of supporters following his arraignment.
The former president made an unannounced stop at a popular Cuban restaurant and announced “food for everyone!”
The restaurant diners also sang happy birthday to Trump and prayed over him.
WATCH:
Trump stops at Versailles and buys lunch for everyone in the restaurant 💪🙏🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rNjSfMIzLM
— Kathie_MC (@Bigly59383850) June 13, 2023
“Happy Birthday, Mr. President!”
WATCH:
WOW! Restaurant diners sing Happy Birthday to President Trump as he greets supporters. pic.twitter.com/el493XMeq0
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 13, 2023
The fake news media immediately attacked Trump with lies and claimed he didn’t pay for the food.
Trump’s spokesperson said Trump paid for the to-go orders.
The National Pulse reported:
The media falsely accused Donald Trump of breaking a promise to get “food for everyone” at a Cuban restaurant, and had to quietly correct their reports on the subject. Journalists were quick to claim Trump skipped out on a promise to buy supporters food at the Versailles restaurant in Miami shortly after he appeared in court to face federal charges. “It turns out no one got anything. Not even a cafecito to-go,” claimed the Miami New Times, citing a “knowledgeable source”. Business Insider, Salon, and others were quick to repeat the accusation. The claim has since been debunked by Trump’s team, indicating the outlets never even bothered to check with the Trump team before running their hit pieces.
“A spokesperson for Trump [said] the former president had ‘offered to buy food’ for his supporters but they ‘followed him outside’ when he was leaving ‘and did not place orders themselves,’” admitted Insider in an amended version of their article, adding that Trump’s advance team “paid for any to-go meals ordered.”