Fake News Media Lies About Trump Not Paying For Food at Miami Café

The liars in the left-wing media smeared Trump and falsely claimed he didn’t pay for food at a Cuban café in Miami last week.

President Trump last Tuesday entered Versailles restaurant in Miami to a crowd of supporters following his arraignment.

The former president made an unannounced stop at a popular Cuban restaurant and announced “food for everyone!”

The restaurant diners also sang happy birthday to Trump and prayed over him.

Trump stops at Versailles and buys lunch for everyone in the restaurant 💪🙏🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rNjSfMIzLM — Kathie_MC (@Bigly59383850) June 13, 2023

“Happy Birthday, Mr. President!”

WOW! Restaurant diners sing Happy Birthday to President Trump as he greets supporters. pic.twitter.com/el493XMeq0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 13, 2023

The fake news media immediately attacked Trump with lies and claimed he didn’t pay for the food.

Trump’s spokesperson said Trump paid for the to-go orders.

