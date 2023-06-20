‘Evasion of More Serious Allegations’ – Jonathan Turley Weighs in on Joke Charges Against Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges and a ‘gun charge’ after a five year investigation (mop up operation).

US Attorney from Delaware, David Weiss, a Trump appointee, led the investigation into Hunter Biden.

In 2020 Hunter Biden revealed that he was under investigation by the feds over his taxes.

Hunter Biden was also under criminal investigation for making a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.

According to reports, Hunter Biden was also under investigation for money laundering.

“Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year,” David Weiss’s office said in a statement.

Davis Weiss also said the Hunter Biden investigation is still “ongoing.”

Hunter Biden will likely get probation for not paying his taxes – only peasants go to prison for not paying taxes.

As far as the gun charge, Hunter Biden won’t even be pleading to that crime.

Prosecutors went easy on Hunter and handled the gun charge as a diversion case.

“Handling the gun charge as a diversion case means Biden will not technically be pleading guilty to that crime. Diversion is an option typically applied to nonviolent offenders with substance abuse problems.” the Washington Post reported.

“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of failure to file tax payments when due,” one of his lawyers, Chris Clark, said in a written statement. “A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley weighed in on the joke charges.

“This plea deal does have all the makings of an avoidance of any jail time, but more importantly, it was an evasion of the more serious allegations facing Hunter Biden and the Biden family,” Jonathan Turley said.

“This is gonna look like you ticketed the getaway driver after a bank robbery,” he said.

WATCH: