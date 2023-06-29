Eric Adams Wants to House Illegal Border Crossers in SUNY Dorms and Voters Are Not Happy About it

New York City is running out of places to house illegal border crossers. Mayor Eric Adams wants to place some of them in dorms at the State University of New York (SUNY), but a majority of New Yorkers is opposed to the idea.

Even students are balking at the idea, which seems a little strange. Aren’t liberal college students usually the first ones to say that no one is illegal?

What’s the problem?

WGRZ News reports:

Siena Poll shows New Yorkers oppose using SUNY dorms to house migrants A new Siena Poll is providing more insight into how New Yorkers feel on topics like housing migrants and moving local elections to even years. The new poll shows that voters are against housing migrants in SUNY dorms by a 54-33% margin. By a narrower 46-40% margin, voters opposed relocating new migrants from New York City to other areas of the state and being paid for by the city. “Voters oppose using SUNY dorms to temporarily house new migrants to New York by a 21-point margin. It’s opposed by more than three-quarters of Republicans and a majority of independents, while Democrats are evenly divided. Pluralities of young and Latino voters support using SUNY dorms to temporarily house migrants, but majorities of older, white and Black voters oppose it,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg in a released statement. “By a narrower 46-40% margin, a plurality of voters opposes relocating migrants to counties outside New York City in housing paid for by the City,” Greenberg said. “A majority of Democrats and New York City voters support it, however, it’s opposed by Republicans, independents, downstate suburbanites and upstaters.”

Isn’t this what the people of New York voted for?

NEW POLL: “New Siena College poll reveals majority of New Yorkers oppose using SUNY dorms to house migrants.” Hochul and Adams should pay attention to what New Yorkers think about Biden, Hochul, and Adams’s catastrophic border crisis.https://t.co/nIaWGQA69J — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 28, 2023

College students- nobody’s illegal Also College Students- No illegals in my dorm — The Frustrated American (@LoveAmerica89) June 28, 2023

House these people at the colleges and give them free tuition too. Overload every college class with migrants. Let’s see what happens when liberal college students can’t get a seat in their classes.