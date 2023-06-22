Elon Musk Makes Trans Activists Melt Down After Declaring that Their Two Favorite Words are Now Slurs on Twitter – His Community Notes then Buries Joe Biden After He Tells Big Lie About Deficit Reduction

Wednesday served as reminder of the changes at Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership.

Musk announced that the platform would be declaring that two of radical LGBTQ left’s favorite words are now slurs on Twitter. These words are cis and cisgender.

In addition, users could face suspension for using the terms.

The announcement came in response to a conservative user saying he was being bullied by radical trans activists on the platform.

Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions. The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

The woke trans activists took the news as well as you would expect.

Trans activist is upset at Elon Musk for calling “cis” a slur. pic.twitter.com/P7tdILIRwy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 21, 2023

“Cis” isn’t a slur. It’s a descriptor for anyone whose gender matches the sex they were assigned at birth. Elon Musk doesn’t like it when people call him cis. But Elon is cis. Or cisgender. A cisgender man. A cis man named Elon. Did you know that Elon is cis? Because Elon is cis. pic.twitter.com/zkpUSIaIdz — Aaron Hoyland (@aaronhoyland) June 21, 2023

So cis and cisgender are now considered slurs and can lead to being suspended on the “free speech” platform? @elonmusk, why not just say you’re a bigot and call it a day? — Heather Hogan (@hstoney2015) June 22, 2023

Since we can’t call Elon Musk a cisgender scumbag anymore, are we still allowed to call him a stupid greedy grifting fascist racist sexist homophobic bigoted entitled silver spoon’d awkward unfunny QAnon nazi assclown with major daddy issues and a daughter who disowned him? — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) June 21, 2023

Musk also used his Twitter fact checker, Community Notes, to deliver a brutal smackdown to Biden after he told a lie about deficit reduction. Biden claimed that he personally reduced the deficit more than any other President in history.

The deficit reduction had nothing to do with Biden and only happened because pandemic emergency spending automatically expired.

The Washington Post rated this claim “highly misleading” and other fact-checkers have disputed its accuracy. The $1.7T spending reduction claimed by Biden was the result of pandemic emergency spending that automatically expired, versus action taken by the president.

I cut the deficit by 1.7 trillion dollars in two years – that’s more than any president on record. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 21, 2023

In fact, the Republican House Budget Office notes that the Biden regime has added over $10 trillion in spending, more than any other President on record. This is precisely the reason we have record inflation and Americans are having trouble paying the bills.