Elite Sex Club Founder Calls Hunter Biden a ‘Scumbag’, Says He Was Expelled After Just One Party

Take one of the world’s most elite sex clubs, offering an exclusive experience and a radical approach to sexuality, smack in the middle of the city that never sleeps.

Add to the mix a volatile son of a sitting US president, and what you get is an explosive recipe.

Hunter Biden should be having a great week. After all, his legal team just pulled a sweetheart deal for the ages with his dad’s DOJ, basically guaranteeing that he will serve no prison time, and avoiding much more serious charges.

He also settled the civil lawsuit moved against him by Lunden Roberts, the ex-stripper who is the mother of his unacknowledged 4-year-old daughter.

So, however you chose to measure it, things seem to be looking up for Biden’s son. That is, of course, unless you count the reputational damage that keeps coming out of his past to hit him.

Now, the founder of sex-club extraordinaire Snctm, came public with his opinion of Hunter: and it’s not a good one.

New York Post reported:

“Damon Lawner, the founder of Snctm, identified the first son as an ex-member of the private club in a since-deleted Instagram post, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday. Lawner alleged that Hunter’s behavior at his first sex party was so bad that he had to boot him from the club. “Hunter was a member at Snctm and I canceled his membership after 1 party because he’s a scumbag,” Lawner wrote in the post.

After the revelation, Lawner was banned from the very club he founded, and later sold for $1 million, because, as a private members club, ‘prioritizes the safety and privacy of our esteemed members above all’.

“Consequently, we neither confirm nor deny the identities of our attendees. Furthermore, we uphold a strict code of conduct, and any infringement leads to a lifetime ban. Please note that Mr. Lawner’s membership has been revoked, effective immediately.”

To be part of the ‘world’s most elite and erotic sex club’, members pay up to $75,000 per year. According to the club founder, members range ‘from Grammy-winning musicians to successful businessmen’.

Called by former president Donald Trump a deadbeat, and called by his proud president father ‘the smartest man he ever knew’, it’s unclear what Hunter Biden did to be expelled from the sex club, and whether his well-documented struggle with substance abuse has anything to do with that.