Dr. Jill Arrives in Egypt Wearing a Tablecloth

by

Dr. Jill arrived in Cairo, Egypt on Friday wearing another ugly dress.

The First Lady is wrapping up her 6-day trip to the Middle East after attending the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif on Thursday with her daughter (and Joe Biden’s shower partner) Ashely.

Jill wore one of her signature tablecloth dresses to promote ’empowerment for women and education for young people.’

Jill kicked off pride month at Al-Azhar Mosque in Egypt.

She wore a hijab while claiming all religions can “find common ground and be united by our desire for truth, love, justice, and healing.”

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Jill wore another hideous dress (this is a repeat offender) during her visit to the Pyramids of Giza.

Of course Ashley Biden was in tow (pictured in the white pants) and enjoyed the extravagant vacation on taxpayer dime.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.