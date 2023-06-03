Dr. Jill Arrives in Egypt Wearing a Tablecloth

Dr. Jill arrived in Cairo, Egypt on Friday wearing another ugly dress.

The First Lady is wrapping up her 6-day trip to the Middle East after attending the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif on Thursday with her daughter (and Joe Biden’s shower partner) Ashely.

Jill wore one of her signature tablecloth dresses to promote ’empowerment for women and education for young people.’

Thank you for the warm welcome to Egypt, “Umm al-dunya”, Mrs. Entissar Amer! pic.twitter.com/LRRRzWN1Qt — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 2, 2023

Jill kicked off pride month at Al-Azhar Mosque in Egypt.

She wore a hijab while claiming all religions can “find common ground and be united by our desire for truth, love, justice, and healing.”

You just can’t make this stuff up.

By understanding each other’s religions, I believe we can find common ground and be united by our desire for truth, love, justice, and healing. Thank you for having me, Al-Azhar Mosque. pic.twitter.com/qw7TGrAJSG — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 2, 2023

Jill wore another hideous dress (this is a repeat offender) during her visit to the Pyramids of Giza.

Of course Ashley Biden was in tow (pictured in the white pants) and enjoyed the extravagant vacation on taxpayer dime.