“Don’t Make Me a Dog-Faced Lying Pony Soldier!” Biden During Remarks in Connecticut (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks at the National Safer Communities Summit.

Biden’s speech was full of gaffes, dubious claims about firearms and bizarre family stories.

Toward the end of his speech, Joe Biden told the crowd he couldn’t mingle with them because a storm was coming in.

“Now, as some of you know, I usually come down and say hi to all of you. They tell me there’s a storm coming in. Is that right? Is that still the deal?” Biden asked.

The audience shouted, “Noooo!”

“Is that the truth? Now don’t make a lie!” Biden replied.

“Don’t make a dog-faced lyin’ pony soldier!” Biden shouted.

WATCH:

Joe Biden: "Don’t make a dog-faced lyin' pony soldier." pic.twitter.com/g8UOBt5iwp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 16, 2023

This isn’t the first time Biden has used this phrase.

Recall, in February 2020 (just before the Covid lockdown), a female econ student asked Biden about his poor performance in Iowa at an event in Hampton, New Hampshire and Biden lost his cool.

“How do you explain the performance in Iowa and why should the voters believe that you can win a national election?” the young woman asked Joe Biden.

Biden snapped at the young woman and asked her if she’s ever been to a caucus before.

When the woman said yes, Biden snapped, “No you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

WATCH: