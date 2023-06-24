The DOJ is Helping the CCP Persecute Their Opposition: Falun Gong, Guo Wengui, Others

(Note: This is a sponsored post from NewNoah. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of Gateway Pundit)

by Kelly John Walker

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has demonstrated time and time again that it will bribe and manipulate U.S. officials across multiple agencies. They are committed to destroying all opposition to their autocratic rule, no matter where their critics reside. The CCP relies on deception, propaganda, bribery, and extortion to achieve their aims in the U.S. and around the world.

And some within the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), including the FBI, have been helping them succeed.

We already know that various efforts by the CCP have progressed due to corruption and/or incompetence within this U.S. agency and others.

In a letter to Representative Mike Gallagher, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) wrote,

“One of the most disturbing allegations uncovered by these DOJ investigations is the continued existence of Operation Fox Hunt- a Chinese covert global operation to harass and intimidate Chinese dissidents living abroad to attempt to forcibly remove them to China. According to the recently unsealed indictment, one of the tactics used by the Chinese government was to sue the victim in New York state court, turning our judicial system in to a weapon.

Another target of Chinese operation Fox Hunt, businessmen and dissident Guo Wengui (also known as Miles Guo), was uncovered during a 2017 indictment for violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act against DOJ Senior Congressional Affairs Specialist, George Higginbotham, former Finance Chairman of the RNC, Elliot Broidy, and American businesswoman Nickie Lum Davis. The three were charged with unregistered lobbying on behalf of the Chinese government in exchange for millions of dollars. One of their goals was to facilitate the illegal removal of Guo. Although many individuals involved in the 2017 scheme were caught and charged, other American proxies continue to work for the CCP.

We urge the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party to investigate the infiltration of the DOJ, SEC, and the U.S. legal system by the CCP. The root cause of this weaponization, across multiple agencies within the Executive Branch, has always been the CCP.

Recent Example: Bribe Offered Against Falun Gong

On May 24, FBI Special Agent Christopher S. Essick filed a Sealed Complaint in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) against John Chen, also known as Chen Jun, and Lin Feng over allegations they supported the PRC as unregistered foreign agents. Chen and Lin attempted in 2023 to bribe an undercover federal agent acting as a U.S. tax official to advance a complaint that would strip a Falun Gong entity of federal tax exemption.

The department described this scheme as part of a broader campaign by China’s government to target U.S.-based critics. The charges were announced a month after federal agents arrested New York residents accused of operating a clandestine Chinese “police station” in Manhattan’s Chinatown district.

FBI Refuses to Respond to Questions About Secret CCP “Police Station”

In a May 23 hearing, Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) and House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) complained that the FBI had not answered a letter seeking answers to multiple questions, including when the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were notified of the Chinese police station in New York.

“In addition to the Chinese police station operating in Manhattan, New York, there are allegations of these illegal organizations operating in a separate location in New York, NY, Los Angeles, California, San Francisco, California, Houston, Texas, as well as cities in Nebraska and Minnesota,” the letter says. “What is DHS and the FBI doing to combat the malign influence occurring in these additional locations and across the homeland?”

“It’s now been over two weeks past that deadline that we asked for,” Pfluger told Jill Murphy, deputy assistant director of counterintelligence at the hearing, “So I would ask you, please, to respond to that letter in writing,”

Murphy gave a vague and non-committal response: “The threat from China is complex and vast. So, when we talk about universities, or researchers, or academics, or innovation, China proliferates all those spaces to include in our communities where Chinese Americans live as a way to influence those communities. And we work actively to identify those and investigate that.”

FBI leadership has not only been evasive, but they’ve also been soft on these CCP spies, presenting a breathtaking example of the “two-tiered justice system.” These agents of the CCP, whom we can only assume pose a risk of being recalled to China by the PRC to avoid trial, were released on bail. Yet, Miles Guo and Yvette Wang—who have been residing in the U.S. to seek protection from international CCP efforts to extradite them back to China and destroy them—are being held without bail.

Now, we know without a doubt that the CCP is behind all of this, pulling every string they can; the FBI even admitted in federal court that they have been “working with China” to prosecute Guo and Wang.

Congress knows that all of this is going on, but has yet to intervene on behalf of Guo, Wang, and the large population of Chinese Whistleblowers—and now increasing numbers of Americans—joining in the rallying cries to “Free Miles Guo” and “Free Yvette Wang.”

Thus far, Rep. Eli Crane (R-Arizona), Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma), and Rep. George Santos (R-New York) have officially expressed a commitment to investigating the infiltration of the DOJ by the CCP and persecution of the Chinese Whistleblowers.

“I have met with representatives of the Chinese Whistleblower group, whose mission it is to help the U.S. dismantle the CCP’s infiltration of our most sacred institutions,” reads a letter from Rep. Crane’s office. “This whistleblower group has presented a number of representatives with a packet of important information that I believe warrants further investigation.

“There is ample documentation verifying that the CCP is exploiting the U.S. justice system to advance its own hostile agenda to destroy America. This ‘lawfare’ weaponizes our own legal system through infiltration of Federal agencies like the DOJ, FBI, SEC as well as judges and law firms. The DOJ has already identified and convicted several key players working to carry out the CCP’s agenda: the same people who have been trying to silence whistleblowers through bribery, extortion, and espionage.

“Would you say that they’re using every available tactic, technique, and procedure to infiltrate American national security interests and interests writ large?” Pfluger asked Murphy about the CCP.

“I would say that their attack surface is large,” responded Murphy, “and they are using all the tools in their toolbox to gather information, whether it’s classified, intellectual property, sensitive, unclassified, anything that they consider [of] value.”

Knowing that the CCP is an enemy of the U.S., with abundant tools and impetus to silence and hunt down their critics, why is the DOJ imprisoning the whistleblowers and releasing the spies? What do they have to hide, and who are they protecting? The American people deserve to know, and Congress must continue to demand that these agencies clean house and answer to the People.

P.S. The good people of America, the New Federal State of China Whistleblowers (NFSC), the Falun Gong, and myriad others say:

Dear DOJ and FBI: STOP HELPING THE CCP!

Kelly John Walker is an American statesman, writer, branding professional, and entrepreneur. He is the founder of FreedomTalk, host of FreedomTalk TV, and a freelance writer.